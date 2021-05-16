Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Academy graduate Will Welch became the Falcons youngest-ever club captain in 2012 at the age of 22

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Monday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Back-row Will Welch plays his 250th game for Newcastle against Northampton as the two clubs play in front of fans for the first time in 14 months.

The Falcons add prop Adam Brocklebank and centre George Wacokecoke to the side which defeated London Irish 52-27.

Ollie Sleightholme and James Grayson return as Saints makes two changes following their loss to Gloucester.

Flanker Lewis Ludlam and centre Rory Hutchinson make their 50th league appearances for Northampton.

The Monday evening Premiership match is being used as a test event for the safe return of fans, with a sell-out crowd of 1,750 expected.

Fifth-placed Northampton have won their last three on the road and six of their last eight Premiership visits to Kingston Park.

However, they lost at home last time out, a 31-7 defeat by Gloucester which ended a three-game winning run and damaged their hopes of a top-four finish.

Early-season leaders Newcastle, who are now second from bottom, ended their six-match losing streak in the league when they hammered London Irish last weekend.

Falcons back-row forward Welch made his first team debut for his hometown club as a 17-year-old, having come through the academy at Kingston Park.

For Saints, Hutchinson moves to inside centre, with Matt Proctor wearing 13, paving the way for Sleightholme - who has scored nine tries in his last six appearances - to return from injury on the wing.

The only other change to their starting line-up sees Grayson start in the number 10 jersey, while loose-head prop Alex Waller leads out the side.

Newcastle: Penny, Radwan, Orlando, Burrell, Wacokecoke, Connon, Schreuder, Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison, Peterson, Robinson, Welch, Wilson (c), Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Cooper, Tampin, van der Walt, Fearns, Stuart, Hodgson, Obonna.

Northampton: Furbank, Sleightholme, Proctor, Hutchinson, Freeman, Grayson, James, Waller, Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Ludlam, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Painter, Coles, Adendorff, Taylor, Dingwall, Collins.

Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).