Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

The Rodney Parade playing surface has suffered this season

Dragons will play their home Pro14 Rainbow Cup game against Glasgow Warriors at Cardiff City Stadium.

The round four fixture, set for 29 May at 19:35 BST, has been switched from their Rodney Parade home to allow work to commence on the pitch.

Dragons share the venue with Newport RFC and football side Newport County.

"We delayed work on the pitch... to ensure Newport County could play any play-off fixture here," said Dragons managing director Mark Jones.

"But it's now vital to start renovations so it can be completed for the 2021/22 season."

In February, Newport County manager Mike Flynn said the Rodney Parade pitch was "the worst I have ever seen it".

This season Wales' women's side staged games at Rodney Parade, which also hosted five Cardiff Blues home matches as the Blues' Arms Park ground was being utilised as a medical storage facility.

A new SIS hybrid pitch was scheduled to be installed following the 2019/20 season, but due to Covid-19 restrictions was delayed until the completion of the current campaign.