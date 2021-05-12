Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff Blues boss Dai Young looking forward to Scarlets' Dai Flanagan challenge

Cardiff Blues director of rugby Dai Young says finishing the season in front of fans would be the ideal way to complete the 2020-21 campaign.

The Welsh Government has given the go-ahead for football sides Swansea City and Newport County to welcome back fans for this month's play-offs.

The games are among pilot events for safe return of fans to stadiums for the first time in 14 months.

There are no regional rugby matches among the trial events.

The remaining three rounds of Pro14 Rainbow Cup matches in May and June were only confirmed on 11 May, with Cardiff Blues, Scarlets, Dragons and Ospreys having few remaining home matches to be able to stage a test event.

Cardiff Blues will host Italian side Zebre on 5 June and Young hopes there might be rugby matches added to the pilot events list by then.

"It is out of my hands and would be decided by the powers that be," said Young.

"It would be fantastic for the players and supporters. It is not great playing at empty stadiums and is something we will never get used to.

"It is something we have done for a period now but does not come anywhere near playing in front of a crowd.

"I know the supporters are eager to get back. It would be fantastic, whether that is allowed I am not sure but that would be a great way to finish a season."

Remaining Pro14 Rainbow Cup Welsh fixtures

Saturday, 15 May

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, 15:00 BST, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli

Sunday, 16 May

Dragons v Ospreys, 13:00 BST, Rodney Parade, Newport

Friday, 28 May

Munster v Cardiff Blues, 19:35 BST, Thomond Park, Limerick

Saturday, 29 May

Ulster v Scarlets, 15:00 BST, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast

Dragons v Glasgow, 19:35 BST, Cardiff City Stadium

Friday, 4 June

Connacht v Ospreys, 18:00 BST, The Sportsground, Galway

Saturday, 5 June

Cardiff Blues v Zebre, TBC, Cardiff Arms Park, Cardiff

Friday, 11 June

Leinster v Dragons, 20:15 BST, RDS Arena, Dublin

Saturday, 12 June

Ospreys v Benetton, 19:35 BST, TBC

Sunday, 13 June

Scarlets v Edinburgh, 13:00 BST, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli.

Wales pilot Covid events: