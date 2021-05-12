Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Regan has played for Highlanders in Super Rugby Aotearoa after starting off paying amateur rugby in New Zealand

Ospreys have signed Irish second row Jack Regan from New Zealand Super Rugby Aotearoa side Highlanders.

Regan has agreed a three-year deal at the Liberty Stadium region.

Former Ireland Under-20 international Regan, who also captained his country at under-18 level, left his homeland for New Zealand after being released by Ulster in 2020.

"This is a great opportunity for me with the Ospreys and a team with such a proud history," the 24-year-old said.

"I cannot wait to get to Swansea and get going. This is a real chance to play at the top level and learn from quality locks like Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard and Bradley Davies."

Having left Ulster with one Pro14 appearance to his name, Regan - the son of Offaly All-Ireland hurling winner Daithi - initially joined amateur club Dunedin Sharks before being picked up by semi-professional side Otago.

His performances there earned him a chance with the Highlanders.

"One of the great things about Jack is his back story," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"He has battled through adversity to get to this stage in his career.

"His determination and resilience are massive attributes for us to utilise going forward."

Regan follows Highlanders teammate Michael Collins to the Welsh region, after the Wales-qualified utility back signed a two-year deal earlier this week.