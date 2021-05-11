Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England A have not played since touring South Africa in 2016

England's second team will no longer be known as the Saxons after the Rugby Football Union decided the name was inappropriate.

The team revert to their former name of 'England A', which the RFU believes better reflects the diversity in English rugby.

The Saxons name was introduced in 2006.

England A will play their first game since touring South Africa five years ago when they face Scotland A on 27 June in Leicester.

"We have chosen to revert to the traditional name of 'England A' for this fixture against 'Scotland A' as a better representation of our team today," an RFU spokesperson said.

Outgoing RFU chair Andy Cosslett previously said the governing body needed to "step up its efforts to improve diversity and inclusion" across the game.

In April, it was announced that an independent diversity and inclusion advisory group, chaired by ex-England wing Ugo Monye, was being set up to "shape plans" and "challenge the RFU on its progress" in the area.

Last October, the RFU said it would not ban the song 'Swing Low, Sweet Chariot' at England games, but would "proactively" educate fans on the song's "history and provenance" given its links with slavery.