Rob Howley led Wales to the 2013 Six Nations title as acting head coach

Rob Howley will face Wales for the first time since his nine-month ban from rugby when Canada, where he is now assistant coach, visit Cardiff in July.

The ex-Wales coach was banned for 18 months - nine of them suspended - from 16 September 2019 for betting on matches, including Wales games.

Howley, 50, was withdrawn from Wales' 2019 World Cup campaign as a result.

In September 2020, he joined fellow former Wales captain Kingsley Jones' Canada coaching team.

Howley, a former British and Irish Lions scrum-half, was Warren Gatland's assistant coach with Wales between 2007 and 2019.

He also deputised for Gatland as head coach while the New Zealander led the Lions on their victorious 2013 tour of Australia.

Wales will play three Tests at the Principality Stadium this summer, starting with Canada on Saturday, 3 July, and then two matches against Argentina the following two Saturdays.

The fixtures have been arranged to replace this summer's scheduled Wales tour of Argentina, which was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertainty surrounding travel restrictions.

"We are looking forward to this summer, the opportunity it presents, and we are delighted to have three tests confirmed," said Wales head coach Wayne Pivac.

"It is disappointing not to have the opportunity to tour Argentina, especially on the back of our 2020 tour to New Zealand being cancelled, but in the current climate it is completely understandable.

"What is important is we have games and as we have said all along, this summer is a huge opportunity for us. We are delighted and proud to have 10 players selected for the British and Irish Lions, it is reward for all their hard work and we wish them all the best this summer.

"With those players away we always earmarked this summer as an important development opportunity for us.

"It is an opportunity to bring players into this environment, look at them closely and expose them to Test match rugby. It is also an opportunity for current internationals to step up into further leadership roles, so on both counts it is an important camp for us looking ahead to Rugby World Cup 2023."