Tomos Lezana in action for Western Force against Melbourne Rebels in 2021

Scarlets are closing in on signing Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana from Australian side Western Force.

Lezana, 27, has played 39 times for the Pumas since making his debut against France in 2014.

He had signed for Western Force for 2021 after previously playing for Jaguares in Super Rugby.

Flanker Jac Morgan is leaving Scarlets for Ospreys next season, while Josh Macleod and James Davies have long-term injuries.