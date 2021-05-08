Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dragons and Newport County football team play at Rodney Parade

An official bid has been made by Welsh rugby region Dragons to return to private ownership.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) took over the Newport-based team and its Rodney Parade home in 2017 to keep it alive.

Chairman and businessman David Buttress has since aimed to return Dragons to private ownership and is again behind the latest bid.

In September 2020 he admitted the coronavirus pandemic had delayed progress on that ambition.

But those hopes have gained fresh impetus.

Financial constraints brought about by Covid-19 have affected all four of Wales' regions.

Optimism over the futures of Dragons, Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Ospreys is growing behind the scenes, prompting Wales' eastern-most professional team to submit the formal bid to the WRU.