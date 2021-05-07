Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

James Davies made his Wales debut against Italy in the 2018 Six Nations and has played 11 internationals

Wales flanker James Davies will not play again this season because of his ongoing concussion problems.

Davies, 30, has not played since Wales' Autumn Nations Cup victory over Georgia in November 2020.

"He is probably somebody we will not see until the start of the next campaign," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"We are being really cautious with him. He is training on the side and not in the team sessions yet.

"He is doing his conditioning, running and weights work. When you bear in mind the lay-off that he has had, he has to completely recondition his body so he can play safely.

"I would think he might not make this season but that is not to the detriment to the work that is going on with him.

"It might just give him an even better chance to make sure next season is an absolute cracker."

Delaney also confirmed Wales internationals Samson Lee (concussion) and Rhys Patchell (hamstring) could feature for Scarlets before the end of the season.