Justin Tipuric will lead Ospreys at Scarlets with 2021 Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones in his team

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Scarlets v Ospreys Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on BBC Sport website and app; as live on S4C from 21:40 BST; highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales and online, Sunday, 9 May from 19:15 BST and later on demand

British and Irish Lions captain Alun Wyn Jones will join fellow tourist Justin Tipuric as Ospreys go to Scarlets in the Pro14 Rainbow Cup on Saturday.

Another 2021 Lion, hooker Ken Owens, leads Scarlets in the west Wales derby.

Lions' player of the 2017 series against New Zealand, Jonathan Davies, will have the chance to make a point after being overlooked for 2021.

Three-times Lions tourist Leigh Halfpenny is named at 15.

Scarlets' three other 2021 Lions Liam Williams, Gareth Davies and Wyn Jones are not involved.

Owens is back as one of six Scarlets changes with Halfpenny also recalled as Johnny McNicholl is rested, while Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy starts.

Ospreys also make six changes with Wales and Lions captain Jones returning while Cai Evans comes onto the wing as George North begins his recovery from the knee injury that wrecked his Lions tour chances.

Ospreys will look to build on their 36-14 win over Cardiff Blues while Scarlets hope to bounce back from a 52-32 defeat at Dragons last time out.

That was one of three successive defeats Scarlets have suffered against Welsh opposition.

But Glenn Delaney's men will be hoping recent history repeats itself after beating their local rivals 16-14 in Llanelli in December 2020.

That was technically a home game for Ospreys, but maintenance work on their Liberty Stadium playing surface forced a switch of venue.

Ospreys' last win at Parc y Scarlets was on Boxing Day 2015.

Ospreys attack coach Brock James said:

"This is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against the Welsh regions first up and then some games to finish the season.

"We judged ourselves up until the end of the Guinness Pro14 and have decided on a couple of things we need to expand on and develop a little bit further through the Rainbow Cup.

"Our attitude here is to push the homegrown talent through the Academy and to bring them up into the senior squad and give them an opportunity.

"So, the more exposure those players they get here the better off they are for it."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Tom Rogers, Tyler Morgan, Jonathan Davies, Steff Evans; Angus O'Brien, Kieran Hardy; Rob Evans, Ken Owens (capt), Alex Jeffries, Jake Ball, Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler, Jac Morgan, Blade Thomson.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Steff Thomas, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Uzair Cassiem, Dane Blacker, Paul Asquith, Joe Roberts.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Cai Evans, Owen Watkin, Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, Mat Protheroe; Luke Price, Matthew Aubrey; Gareth Thomas, Ifan Phillips, Tom Botha, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Sam Cross, Justin Tipuric (capt), Ethan Roots.

Replacements:Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Rhys Henry, Bradley Davies, Rhys Davies, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Joe Hawkins, Luke Morgan.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse, Aled Evans (both WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)