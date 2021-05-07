Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leinster duo Jack Conan (left) and Andrew Porter are among eight Ireland inclusions in the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of South Africa

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Connacht v Leinster Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live score and match report on BBC Sport website

British and Irish Lions Andrew Porter and Jack Conan will start in Leinster's Rainbow Cup game against Connacht with another of Warren Gatland's squad Tadhg Furlong named on the bench.

Porter and Conan were surprise Lions selections as Leinster and Ireland team-mate Johnny Sexton was left out.

Sexton is again missing for Leinster as he recovers from a head knock.

However Hugo Keenan and Garry Ringrose, who missed out on Lions selection, will start for Leinster on Saturday.

Ireland captain Sexton was ruled out of Leinster's European Champions Cup semi-final defeat by La Rochelle last weekend and Lions coach Gatland admitted that concerns over the veteran fly-half's "durability" had been a factor in his decision to omit the 35-year-old.

Connacht's Lions selection Bundee Aki remains suspended for the province.

Centre Aki is still serving a four-match suspension following his red card in Ireland's final Six Nations game against England.

Aki's centre partner against England, Robbie Henshaw, who was also named named in Gatland's squad, is being rested for Saturday's game in Galway with James Ryan, another surprise Lions omission, also missing.

The Connacht side shows five changes from the team which started in the dramatic opening Rainbow Cup win at Ulster two weeks ago.

Peter Sullivan, who scored the last-gasp winning try in Belfast, starts at wing in place of Ben O'Donnell with Conor Fitzgerald taking over at fly-half from Jack Carty, who drops to the bench.

Prop Denis Buckey comes in for Jordan Duggan with Niall Murray in at lock for Ultan Dillane and squad skipper Jarrad Butler taking over at number eight from Paul Boyle.

Leinster were beaten at home by Munster in their Rainbow Cup opener before their European semi-final defeat last weekend.

Connacht: Porch; Sullivan, O'Brien, Daly, Healy; Fitzgerald, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Murray, Thornbury; Masterson, Oliver, Butler.

Replacements: Murphy, Burke, Robertson-McCoy, Prendergast, Papali'i, Marmion, Arnold, McNulty.

Leinster: Keenan; Kelleher, Ringrose, Frawley, Kearney; R Byrne, L McGrath (capt); Dooley, Tracy, Porter; Molony, Fardy; Murphy, Penny, Conan.

Replacements: D Sheehan, E Byrne, Furlong, Baird, Van der Flier, R Osborne, O'Loughlin, Larmour