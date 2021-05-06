Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Henderson was part of the Lions squad which toured New Zealand in 2017

Iain Henderson says he expects this year's British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa to be very different to his experience in New Zealand in 2017.

The Ulster and Ireland forward was named in coach Warren Gatland's 37-man squad for the tour on Thursday.

"I don't think it will be anything like it was four years ago," said Henderson.

"For me there's a fair bit of excitement as to what the tour will hold with the way sports events and tours are being run these days.

"That brings a whole new aspect as to what the tour will hold and how it will be run, also with it being in a different country, I expect it to be completely different," added the 63-times capped Ireland international.

'A nervy few weeks'

Having been part of the Lions squad which travelled to the then world champions New Zealand, the 29-year-old is relishing the prospect of facing the current world champions.

"Ever since South Africa won the World Cup the excitement has been building for this tour and I am absolutely delighted to be a part of it.

"It's been a nervy few weeks and I had prepared myself in my head that I wasn't going to be selected.

"To be selected for the Lions there is quite a lot of luck involved in it too because you have to be injury-free, be in form and being selected for your club and country.

"If you selected the Lions on any given year you would get very different squads."

'Shock' at some of Ireland omissions

Henderson is one of eight Ireland internationals selected, with Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, Conor Murray, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Beirne and Jack Conan joining him in Gatland's squad.

Notable Irish omissions were two-time Lions tourist Johnny Sexton, centre Garry Ringrose and second row James Ryan.

"I was definitely shocked at a few of the Ireland omissions, although often the squad that is announced is not the squad that tours," he said.

"Players are often called up and I wouldn't be surprised if we see another few Irish guys join up before the tour or during it."