Dan Biggar's Northampton Saints team mate Courtney Lawes has also been named in the British & Irish Lions squad

There were immediate and long-term consequences for Dan Biggar after learning of his selection for the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

First up, after Northampton boss Chris Boyd interrupted a training session to reveal the news, the Wales fly-half admitted: "We messed up the next two plays in training."

In the longer-term, 31-year-old Biggar expects his bank balance to take a hit as he repays the support of his family.

"The thing that will be difficult is being away from my family, it's a huge thing for me and my family for me to be away for so long," he told the BBC Scrum V podcast.

"As over the moon as I am it is a difficult decision to take yourself away for that long, I think I'll need to splash out on a decent holiday for them when I'm back from South Africa."

But it will all be worth it for the former Osprey who will challenge Owen Farrell and Finn Russell for the 10 jersey against the Springboks.

"It's so early to be looking at half-back partnerships, I'm assuming Owen [Farrell] is picked as a 10 with the ability to cover at 12 and Finn [Russell] is able to play a completely different game," Biggar said.

"I think the three of us have different skill sets and it's a good mix, it's going to be who puts their hand up in the first few games and see how everyone gels."

Biggar was also part of the Lions tour party to New Zealand in 2017, but did not play in a Test in the drawn series.

Reflecting on that tour, also under Gatland, he said: "Leading up to the 2017 tour I don't think I was in great form and I did well to get selected for it.

"I was up against Owen [Farrell] and Johnny [Sexton] on that tour, which was pretty tough to dislodge.

"I feel like I'm a better player today than when I first walked into Northampton, that's not a negative slant on my 10 years with the Ospreys, but working with Chris Boyd and Sam Vesty has made me a better player.

"Even if training or games don't go well I'm learning and being challenged everyday."

While Biggar is delighted at his own selection, he had words of comfort for two of his Wales team-mates who did not.

"Jonathan Davies' pedigree in a Lions shirt is up there with anyone so he will be disappointed, but he will look at things and know he's had two brilliant tours, and it's better to miss out on the back of having been there and done it," said Biggar.

"He's got enough experience and be just fine to head off on holiday in the summer.

"I also feel for Tomas Francis who I thought was excellent in the Six Nations, he was one of the first names I looked for and I was really disappointed not to see it.

"On the flip side there are 10 Welsh boys in and I'm delighted for [wings] Louis [Rees-Zammit] and Josh [Adams]."

Biggar's own lengthy experience, including under Gatland with Wales and the Lions, helped him handle the build-up to the announcement in an under-stated manner.

"At the moment I'm still in club mode especially for us as we have so much to play for," said Biggar.

"I didn't see any point in worrying about it, Gatland is the type of coach who if he wants to pick you he will, there is no point second guessing him.

"If I'm honest I'm thrilled this day has come as I've had a gutsful of people asking me who is in my Lions XV."

Words of wisdom were also offered to a Lions party including a host of new tourists.

"Gatland will have a rough idea of his side already, he will wait to see how things pan out on tour, but everyone will be wanting to put their best foot forward," said Biggar.

"I think it's really important that people don't see it as an individual trial though, the Lions ethos is about coming together and putting in a good collective performance to help everyone's individual chances."

Biggar also praised the role his club Northampton have played for his career since joining from Ospreys.

The Wales fly-half told BBC Radio Northampton: "I'm proud to represent Northampton when going on tour, I've really enjoyed my time here and people have been great, but I've also developed as a player here.

"That's credit to the coaches and everyone in this environment, it's nice to represent the club because it's been somewhere I have loved.

"For me, I'm not that [an emotional] type of character, but the realisation of how special it is to be picked ahead of countless people from four different countries is pretty special.

"The history and importance of it is impressive when you see the list of players who have played and been involved."