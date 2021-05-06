Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dawes ‘a central figure’ in Wales’ golden era

The funeral of Wales and British and Irish Lions captain and coach John Dawes took place on Thursday.

The private service was held at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

The congregation included Dawes' former London Welsh, Barbarians, Wales and Lions team-mates JPR Williams and Gerald Davies.

Tributes were paid by Dawes' daughter Catherine and son Michael, with plans for a memorial service to follow when Covid-19 restrictions allow.

Dawes' funeral took place on the day Alun Wyn Jones was named as the Lions captain for the 2021 summer tour to South Africa, the fifth Welshman to be given the accolade.

Gareth Edwards and JPR Williams were in attendance at John Dawes' funeral

Gerald Davies was also among the mourners at John Dawes' funeral