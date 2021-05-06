British and Irish Lions 2021: Wales great Alun Wyn Jones confirmed as captain

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones has been confirmed as captain for the British and Irish Lions' tour of South Africa.

Head coach Warren Gatland will name the rest of his 37-man squad from 12:30 BST on Thursday.

Jones, who has a world-record 157 international caps, had been favourite for the role since leading Wales to the Six Nations title in March.

The 35-year-old has played in the Lions' last nine Tests across three tours, in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

More to follow.

