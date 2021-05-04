Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tommaso Allan (right) was a try-scorer for Italy against England at Twickenham in February

Italy fly-half Tommaso Allan is to join Harlequins from Benetton Treviso.

The 28-year-old has been capped 61 times by his country, most recently in a try-scoring display against England at Twickenham in February.

"We're really pleased to announce Tommy will join us next season," said general manager Billy Millard. "He brings fantastic international pedigree."

Allan, who has also previously played for Perpignan, will add to Quins' fly-half options behind Marcus Smith.