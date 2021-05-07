Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Ewers returns to the Exeter side after a calf injury

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Exeter welcome back flanker Dave Ewers after he missed the win over league leaders Bristol with a calf injury.

British and Irish Lions lock Jonny Hill has a niggle, so Scotland's Sam Skinner replaces him as Alec Hepburn is recalled at loose-head prop.

Wales centre Ashley Beck returns for Worcester as Ollie Lawrence has a shoulder injury.

Perry Humphreys is back on the wing after a rib injury that has seen him miss Warriors' past two matches.

In the pack, Justin Clegg replaces Anton Bresler at lock while former Exeter forward Matt Kvesic returns at number eight and Kyle Hatherell is set to make his debut from the bench after joining from Jersey Reds last month.

Worcester have lost the past 16 games they have played in all competitions, a streak that dates back almost six months to November, while reigning champions Exeter have only lost once in their past six league matches and claimed a key win over leaders Bristol a fortnight ago.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"I can't remember us ever having an easy game against Worcester.

"So many games between us feel like they're one-score games, it's not that long ago that they came here and beat us in a close, low-scoring game.

"The one thing that always seems to happen is that they're very tough opponents when we play them, which means hopefully we'll give them the respect they deserve and we'll go out there to go and play our absolute best game."

Worcester head coach Jonathan Thomas told BBC Radio Hereford and Worcester:

"It's fortress Sandy Park, isn't it?

"Although Leinster did pretty well there a few weeks ago - again we're always really excited about these opportunities.

"We gave Exeter a really tough game when we played them at home in January and we're excited about it."

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder; Hepburn, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Gray, S Skinner, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Moon, Williams, Lonsdale, Capstick, Townsend, H Skinner, Whitten.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, Hearle; Smith, Hougaard,; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Kitchener, Clegg, Hill (capt), Lewis, Kvesic.

Replacements: Miller, Thomas, Palframan, Batley, Hatherell, van Velze, Simpson, Doe.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe