Api Ratuniyarawa has recovered from a shoulder injury and will start in Saints' second row against Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 8 May Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Northampton Saints make three changes against Gloucester as they go in search of a fourth consecutive league win.

Saints welcome back number eight Teimana Harrison, as Api Ratuniyarawa makes a first start at lock since March and Tom James comes in at scrum-half.

Georgian international Giorgi Kveseladze is set to make his first Gloucester start and Bryan O'Connor could make his debut from the bench.

Matias Alemanno returns to the pack after the birth of his child.

Northampton go into the game four points outside the play-off places and include British and Irish Lion Dan Biggar, who has shaken off a knock sustained in the derby victory over Leicester on 24 April.

The Cherry and Whites have won just once at Franklin's Gardens in any competition since 2013 and, of their Lions contingent, Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit starts, but Scottish centre Chris Harris misses out.

Northampton: Furbank; Proctor, Hutchinson, Francis, Freeman; Biggar, James; Waller (co-capt), Matavesi, Hill, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Wood, Ludlam (co-capt), Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Auterac, Painter, Moon, Adendorff, Taylor, Dingwall, Naiyaravoro.

Gloucester: Moyle; Rees-Zammit, Kveseladze, Atkinson, Carreras; Twelvetrees, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (captain), Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Ford-Robinson, O'Connor, Morgan, Clement, Heinz, Barton, Seabrook.

Referee: Ian Tempest