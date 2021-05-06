Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sale wing Marland Yarde has scored five tries in 13 Premiership appearances this season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 7 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale make eight changes from their victory at Worcester as the Sharks aim to hold on to their top-four place.

Captain Josh Beaumont returns, while Sam Hill, Marland Yarde and Luke James all start in the back line.

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick makes 12 changes from the XV which beat Ulster last Friday to reach the European Challenge Cup final.

Centre Matias Moroni, flanker George Martin and number eight Hanro Liebenberg are the three survivors.

Sale have won their past four Premiership games, while eighth-placed Leicester have lost three of their past four in the league.

The Sharks have won their past five matches against Leicester in all competitions.

Sale Sharks: L James; McGuigan, S James, Hill, Yarde; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Oosthuizen, Wiese, Beaumont (capt), J-L du Preez, T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, John, Phillips, Nield, Quirke, Wilkinson, Doherty.

Leicester Tigers: Henry; Van Wyk, Moroni, Kelly, Murimurivalu; McPhillips, B Youngs (capt); De Bruin, Clare, Heyes, Henderson, Lavanini, Martin, Brink, Liebenberg.

Replacements: Dolly, Whitcombe, Hurd, Green, Wiese, Van Poortvliet, Williams, Steward.

Referee: Tom Foley.