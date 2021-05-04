Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Morris has previously had spells in the Championship with Hartpury and Yorkshire Carnegie

Jersey Reds have signed Worcester tighthead prop Joe Morris on loan.

The 22-year-old has moved to the Championship club until the end of the season and is the fourth Warriors player to join the islanders on loan.

Scott van Breda, Matti Williams and James Scott are already at St Peter while Kyle Hatherell moved in the opposite direction in March.

The former Oxford University player has represented England's Under-20s and been with the Warriors since 2016.

"We've been fortunate enough to secure the services of a promising young player who will benefit from game-time in the Championship," Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

"It's been an attritional campaign so far, and we have lost the services of Zei Alexis and Adam Nicol as a result of injuries, so Joe is arriving at an opportune time."

Morris' move comes as Worcester brought in ex-Wales prop Scott Andrews on loan from Cardiff Blues until the end of the season.