Scott Andrews won the last of his 14 caps for Wales against South Africa in December 2017

Worcester Warriors have signed ex-Wales prop Scott Andrews on loan from Cardiff Blues until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old provides cover for Conor Carey who has been ruled out for the rest of the Premiership campaign with a bicep injury.

Andrews lifted the European Challenge Cup with Cardiff in 2018 and has made 189 appearances for the Pro14 side.

Warriors have also loaned out prop Joe Morris to Championship side Jersey Reds.

"With Carey's injury and Morris going on loan we only have two tightheads at the moment so we need injury cover," said Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"Scott [Andrews] has got huge experience both for Cardiff Blues and for Wales.

"He had a short loan spell at Bath four years ago so he has experienced the Premiership before."