Dan Barnes has scored three tries in his last two games for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds got back-to-back wins in the Championship for the first time this season after beating Ampthill.

The Reds secured a winning bonus point with a hard-fought 29-14 victory.

Tom Williams put the Reds ahead but Will Foster's try saw Ampthill go two points up soon after before scores from Scott Van Breda and Dan Barnes helped Jersey lead 19-7 at the break.

Will Brown's try drew the hosts close, but Brendan Cope's penalty and Barnes' second try late on sealed the bonus.

"At half time we felt we probably left a couple of opportunities out there that we could have taken," Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"But give Amtphill a lot of credit, they came at us in the second half and they stuck at it.

"I just believed today there were those two or three big moments in the game that we probably capitalised on and got the edge, one of those being able to go away at the end of the game and score that bonus-point try.

"To keep that pressure on through the back end of the last 20 minutes and go and get that score was a big moment for us," he added.

The win moves Jersey up to seventh in the table, although they could drop to eighth should Bedford win at second-placed Doncaster on Sunday.