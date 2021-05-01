Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Full-back or centre Michael Collins has previously played in Wales for Scarlets

Ospreys are set to sign Highlanders and Otago full-back Michael Collins.

Collins, who turns 28 in June and can also play centre, is no stranger to west Wales having played for Scarlets in the 2015-16 season.

The Otago skipper is Wales-qualified through his grandfather from Llanelli and played for New Zealand Under-20s five times in 2013.

Reports in New Zealand have also linked Collins' Otago team-mate, Irish lock Jack Regan, with a move to Ospreys.

Birr native Regan, who turns 24 this month and is the son of Offaly All-Ireland hurling winner Daithi, joined Otago in 2020 after being released by Ulster, having played one senior game for the Irish province.