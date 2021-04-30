Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alapati Leuia was part of the Bristol Bears side which defeated Toulon in last season's European Challenge Cup final

Bristol Bears back Alapati Leuia has triggered an extension to his contract with the current Premiership leaders.

Samoa international Leuia, 32, who can play on the wing or at centre, has made 66 appearances for the Bears since his arrival from Wasps in 2017.

The club have not disclosed the length of the extension to his deal.