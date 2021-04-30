Bristol Bears: Alapati Leuia triggers contract extension with Premiership leaders
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Bristol Bears back Alapati Leuia has triggered an extension to his contract with the current Premiership leaders.
Samoa international Leuia, 32, who can play on the wing or at centre, has made 66 appearances for the Bears since his arrival from Wasps in 2017.
The club have not disclosed the length of the extension to his deal.
"We've come a long way in a short space of time and we know there's still more to come." Leuia said. "I'm pleased to be contributing to the Bears vision."