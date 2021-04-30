Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs won the Champions Cup in 2020 but were knocked out in the quarter-finals this season

The Champions and Challenge Cup finals will take place at Twickenham Stadium in May in front of up to 10,000 fans.

The games have been moved from Marseille because of the impact of Covid-19 and the French city will now host both finals in 2022 instead.

The Challenge Cup final is on Friday 21 May and the Champions Cup a day later.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend both showpiece games, in line with the UK government's roadmap out of lockdown.

"We're looking forward to seeing up to 10,000 fans back at Twickenham Stadium again for these EPCR finals," said Rugby Football Union (RFU) chief executive and European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) board member Bill Sweeney.

"We are delighted to be chosen to host the fixtures. This is an important opportunity for us to hold events as part of plans for the return of fans to stadia.

"We are working hard with EPCR and local authorities to put various measures in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all those attending each match."

The finals will return to London in 2023, when they will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

European Cup bosses also confirmed that the Champions Cup next season will again involve 24 clubs rather than 20 - with eight from each of the Premiership, Top 14 and Pro14.