Sam Parry: Wales hooker signs new two-year Ospreys deal

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sam Parry has played four internationals for Wales and scored one Test try
Sam Parry has played four internationals for Wales and scored one Test try

Wales hooker Sam Parry has signed a new two-year deal to stay at Ospreys.

Parry was capped by Wales coach Wayne Pivac in a friendly against France in October 2020.

The 29-year-old scored a try against Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup before being left out of the 2021 Six Nations squad.

"There is a real buzz and excitement within the region with a lot of changes happening both on and off the field," said Parry.

The front-rower made his Ospreys debut in 2014 and has played more than 100 games for the region, scoring 19 tries.

Parry became the first Ospreys forward to score a hat-trick in September 2018 against Benetton and followed this feat up against the same side a year later.

"Sam became a Wales international this year after his performances with the Ospreys," added head coach Toby Booth.

"He is a hooker who can influence the game and he has a knack of scoring tries which is a great characteristic for the team."

Top Stories

Featured