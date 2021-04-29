Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Poppy Cleall was the choice of the majority of the 12,000 votes submitted by the public

France v England Venue:Stade Lille-MetropoleDates:Friday, 30 AprilKick-off:20:00 BST Coverage:Watch live on BBC iPlayer; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

England back row Poppy Cleall has won the Player of the Championship award after a string of superb displays in the team's Six Nations title defence.

The 28-year-old was the choice of 62% of the public vote after being nominated alongside team-mate Zoe Aldcroft and France's Caroline Boujard.

Cleall scored the only try of the game in England's final win over France last weekend.

"It's a huge honour to be named Player of the Championship," said Cleall.

"I am not only a rugby player but a massive rugby fan and have been in awe of some of the games and moments in this tournament.

"This tournament has been one-of-a-kind and I hope other female rugby players and athletes are given the same opportunity to be the best they can be."

Cleall - whose twin sister Bryony is also part of the England squad - won the player of the match award against both Scotland and France in a shortened format for the tournament in which England played three, rather than the usual five, matches.

She made more metres than any other England player (212m) and more carries (41) than anyone else in the tournament.

England play France in Lille on Friday, with Cleall shifting to blind-side flanker to make way for returning captain Sarah Hunter at number eight.