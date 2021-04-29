Lloyd Ashley passed the milestone of 100 Ospreys appearances in 2017

Second-row Lloyd Ashley has agreed a new two-year deal that will keep him at Ospreys until 2023.

The lock has been at the Liberty Stadium for more than a decade and made 148 appearances for the region.

Ashley, 30, originally came through the Ospreys Player Pathway Programme having played for their Academy and for Wales at age grade level.

"It means a lot to me to stay at my home region and to stay with the people I work with everyday," he said.

"We are in a very good place at the moment and I love coming to work everyday, and being surrounded by good people, day in and day out.

"Those are the environments you want to work in, and at 30 I still feel I'm getting better and better as a player and that is a positive for me as well."

Ashely made his debut against Exeter Chiefs in 2011 and is on the verge of becoming the seventh Ospreys player to make 150 appearances for the region.

"It would be nice to get the two appearances to join that exclusive group of Ospreys, but that's not just recognition for me," he said.

"It's for my family, my friends and those who have dedicated a lot of their time to get me to where I am now."