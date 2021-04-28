Six Nations 2022: Champions Wales begin campaign away to Ireland
Champions Wales will kick off the 2022 Six Nations away to Ireland on 5 February, with Scotland hosting England on the same day.
The Championship's opening round also sees France face Italy a day later.
The 2022 competition will see a return of Friday night games, as Wales host France on 11 March in round four.
The final round, dubbed Super Saturday, takes place on 19 March starting with Wales v Italy followed by Ireland v Scotland and France v England.
Kick-off times for the games have yet to be announced.
The 2021 Championship was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We look forward to next year's Championship with hopefully a return to normality when we can welcome fans back in stadia," Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said.
2022 Six Nations
Round One
Saturday, 5 February
Ireland v Wales
Scotland v England
Sunday, 6 February
France v Italy
Round Two
Saturday, 12 February
Wales v Scotland
France v Ireland
Sunday, 13 February
Round Three
Saturday, 26 February
Scotland v France
England v Wales
Sunday, 27 February
Ireland v Italy
Round Four
Friday, 11 March
Wales v France
Saturday, 12 March
Italy v Scotland
England v Ireland
Round Five
Saturday, 19 March
Wales v Italy
Ireland v Scotland
France v England