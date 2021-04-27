Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Tommy Seymour is Scotland's fourth-highest try scorer

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions winger Tommy Seymour has announced his retirement.

The Nashville-born back scored 20 tries in 55 appearances for Scotland, making him the nation's fourth-highest scorer before he stood down from the international game at the end of 2019.

The 32-year-old, who has spent a decade at Glasgow Warriors since arriving from Ulster, toured with the Lions in 2017.

Seymour also played for Scotland in two World Cups.

He score 48 tries in 150 appearances for Glasgow, making him the second-highest in the club's history.

"Although my decision has been made for some time, the words seem almost impossible to write," said Seymour, who has missed much of this season with a concussion.

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson added that Seymour "has achieved a huge amount and should be celebrated".