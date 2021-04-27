Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jason Robinson played in two Rugby World Cup finals for England, scoring their only try in the 2003 win over Australia

Sale Sharks have appointed World Cup winner Jason Robinson as non-executive director.

The 46-year-old former cross-code international spent seven years with the Sharks as a player between 2000 and 2007.

He scored England's try as they beat Australia in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final.

"The potential to grow the club is huge and we have big plans to increase the fan base," he told the club website. external-link

"With Alex Sanderson and his team in place we're perfectly placed to keep building and improving on the pitch. We've got some of the world's best players at this club and there's no limit to what we can achieve.

"Alex and I played together twenty years ago at Sale. He was really enthusiastic about the impact I could have on the current squad."

Robinson started his career in rugby league with Wigan Warriors before switching codes to join Sale in October 2000.

He retired from playing after England's defeat by South Africa in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final and spent one season as Sale's head coach in 2009-10 before stepping down.