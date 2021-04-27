Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Sexton suffered a head injury during Leinster's quarter-final win over Exeter

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Sunday's Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle.

Boss Leo Cullen said the fly-half is unavailable and will "continue to train and be assessed as part of the Graduated Return to Play process".

The Ireland skipper came off after undergoing a head injury assessment (HIA) during Leinster's quarter-final win over Exeter Chiefs on 10 April.

Sexton, 35, sat out Leinster's Rainbow Cup loss to Munster on Saturday.

He suffered a head injury in Ireland's defeat by Wales in their Six Nations opener in February and missed the following loss to to France, but recovered to play a leading role in victories over Italy, Scotland and England.

Ross Byrne replaced Sexton against Exeter and is likely to play against La Rochelle at the Stade Marcel Deflandre, having been rested for the weekend's defeat by Munster.

James Ryan and Garry Ringrose are both available for selection after returning to action against Munster following injuries, while back-row Caelan Doris, scrum half Jamison Gibson-Park and out-half Harry Byrne remain doubts for the trip.