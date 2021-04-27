Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sione Vailanu will join his Wasps team-mate Jack Owlett in moving to Worcester this summer

Worcester Warriors have signed Wasps number eight Sione Vailanu on a two-year deal, starting from next season.

The Tonga forward, 26, joined Wasps from Saracens in 2019 but has been restricted to two starts this season.

Vailanu was playing in Japan and Hong Kong before being spotted by Sarries.

"It's an opportunity for him to make a real difference to us. In the Premiership you need to have physical and powerful men and Sione is certainly that," said head coach Jonathan Thomas.

Worcester - led by director of rugby Alan Solomons - are bottom of the Premiership but no side will be relegated this season.