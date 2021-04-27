Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter and Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg toured with the Lions in 2017

Premiership players from clubs not involved in the final will be released for the British and Irish Lions' warm-up game against Japan on 26 June.

The match at Murrayfield is on the same day as the Premiership final and the league said that in future it would not release players until after that match.

Earlier in April, Lions head coach Warren Gatland said some players could "miss out" on selection if they were not released by the league.

Gatland names his tour squad on 6 May.

The regular Premiership season finishes on 12 June, with semi-finals the following weekend, and players not involved in those play-offs will also be free for Lions training camps before the Japan game.

The Lions warm-up match falls outside the agreed World Rugby window for the release of international players and a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said they "encourage all parties in rugby to work more closely to avoid situations like this happening in the future".

"This discussion was never just about money," the spokesperson continued.

"Premiership clubs are at the very heart of English rugby - helping to nurture the pipeline of talent which supports the international game and future Lions tours.

"It is essential that we are properly consulted - and our position respected - when fixtures are scheduled which impact the domestic season."

Lions chairman Jason Leonard said: "We are very grateful to Premiership Rugby and Pro14 for the release of players after they have concluded their domestic commitments."

The tour is set to be played in South Africa behind closed doors or with limited local support, with the first Test scheduled for Saturday, 24 July.

'Dispute threatened to turn tour into a farce' - Analysis

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones

This dispute had threatened to turn the tour into a farce, and would have had a major bearing on Warren Gatland's selection if not resolved, so the fact an agreement has been reached is a relief for Lions fans, not to mention the players involved.

However while stressing this spat has not just been about money, the clubs ominously say they won't be releasing any players until after the Premiership final in the future.

Unless there is better communication and a firmer agreement over release dates and compensation payments, this row will happen all over again in four years' time.