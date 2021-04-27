Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellie Kildunne (second from right) was part of the England team that beat France in Saturday's Women's Six Nations final

France v England Venue: Stade Lille-Metropole Dates: Friday, 30 April Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Women's Six Nations champions England will face "another level of intensity" when they play France in Lille on Friday, says full-back Ellie Kildunne.

The Red Roses beat the same opponents last Saturday to win the championship for the third year in a row.

Kildunne added that such games were ideal preparation for next year's World Cup, where England will face France in the pool stage.

"It's always a challenge playing France," she said.

"But playing them away comes with another level of intensity."

Despite slowing in the second half against Scotland and misfiring in the first half against Italy, England breezed through their Women's Six Nations pool games - highlighting the large disparity between teams in the competition.

France presented a much more significant challenge in the final, coming to within one point of their opponents before Emily Scarratt's penalty sealed a 10-6 win.

Time for celebrations has been limited as England prepare to face the same opponents in a friendly on Friday, which Kildunne sees as perfect preparation for next year's rearranged World Cup in New Zealand.

"If we can get more games at that competitive level, we're only going to get better and be in a better position when it comes to the World Cup because France are in our pool as well," she continued.

"It is always going to be a tough game but it is one to definitely look forward to."

Expect fireworks in France - Care

Saturday's final win was England's eighth in a row against France, further cementing their place at the top of European rugby.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly, England men's scrum-half Danny Care said the victory showed the Red Roses' "championship-winning mentality".

"I think France were the better team on the day but the Red Roses stuck in the fight," he said.

"They know how to win big games. To go back to back to back is an unbelievable achievement.

"This Friday is going to be an unbelievable game. Expect fireworks."