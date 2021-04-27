Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

TJ Perenara was part of New Zealand's 2015 World Cup-winning squad

New Zealand scrum-half TJ Perenara has confirmed he is interested in a switch to rugby league after being approached by the Sydney Roosters.

The 29-year-old - part of the All Blacks squad at the last two World Cups - said he could return to rugby union in time for the 2023 tournament.

National Rugby League side Roosters contacted Perenara's management about joining them earlier this month.

Perenara told New Zealand website Stuff external-link his interest was "definitely genuine".

"It's something that would be a challenge but it's something that I've thought about throughout the course of my career," the 69-cap international said.

"I played league when I was a little bit younger. I've often thought about it."

Perenara's move would follow in the footsteps of Sonny Bill Williams, who played for the Roosters in between his 2011 and 2015 World Cup wins with the All Blacks.