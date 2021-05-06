Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Johannesburg's Ellis Park will once again host the Lions' final Test against the Springboks

The British and Irish Lions begin preparations for their Test series against world champions South Africa with a warm-up game against Japan at Murrayfield on 26 June.

Warren Gatland's side are scheduled to play eight games across six locations in South Africa and the team will train and play in a coronavirus bubble with camps in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The Lions are due to play Tests at Soccer City and Ellis Park in Johannesburg, either side of a match at Cape Town Stadium.

Ellis Park will once again host the final Test having done so on the Lions' 2009 and 1997 tours of South Africa.

It was the site of the Lions' first Test victory for eight years on the unsuccessful 2009 tour but provided a losing end to the side's victorious tour 12 years earlier.

British and Irish Lions 2021 schedule

26 June - Japan (Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

3 July - DHL Stormers (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

7 July - South Africa Invitational (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Port Elizabeth)

10 July - Cell C Sharks (Jonsson Kings Park, Durban)

14 July - South Africa 'A' Team (Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit)

17 July - Vodacom Bulls (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)

24 July - First Test v Springboks (Soccer City, Johannesburg)

31 July - Second Test v Springboks (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)

7 August - Third Test v Springboks (Ellis Park, Johannesburg)