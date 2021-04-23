Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England's Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Mako Vunipola will all start against Ealing

Greene King IPA Championship Venue: StoneX Stadium Date: Sunday, 25 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens have picked 11 internationals in their starting XV for Sunday's trip to Championship leaders Ealing.

England captain Owen Farrell and his international team-mates Elliot Daly, Maro Itoje, Jamie George and Mako and Billy Vunipola all start.

South Africa's Vincent Koch, Scotland's Sean Maitland and Tim Swinson and Welsh duo Nick Tompkins and Aled Davies also start for Mark McCall's side.

Ealing have earned bonus-point wins in all six of their games this season.

The Trailfinders make five changes form the side that thrashed Jersey 64-17 last week, with Wasps-bound prop Elliot Millar-Mills, former Connacht and England Under-20 lock James Cannon and ex-Brive and Scarlets back-row Kieran Murphy coming into the pack.

Having missed the Jersey game with a knee injury fly-half Craig Willis returns, while winger James Cordy-Redden comes in for the injured Dean Hammond.

Saracens are third in the Championship with four wins from their five matches - 10 points off Ealing and one behind second-placed Doncaster, who they beat 50-15 last week.

The former Premiership and European champions lost their opening game of the season at Cornish Pirates after their enforced relegation last season due to breaches of Premiership salary cap rules.

Saracens: Obatoyinbo; Lewington, Daly, Tompkins, Maitland; Farrell (capt), Davies; Mako Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Swinson, Wray, Reffell, B Vunipola

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Barrington, Clarey, Kpoku, Christie, Whiteley, Manu Vunipola, Taylor

Ealing: Johnston; Kernohan, Bodilly, Howard, Cordy-Redden; Willis, Hampson; Whyte, Malton, Millar Mills, Linsell, Cannon, Murphy, Uzokwe, Smid (capt)

Replacements: van Vuuren, Davis, Thiede, Casson, Thompson, Buckley, Burns, Daniels

Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys