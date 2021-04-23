Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales prop Rob Evans last played for Scarlets against Bath in the Champions Cup match in December 2020

Pro14: Dragons v Scarlets Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Sunday, 25 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live scores; as live on S4C from 17:30 BST. Highlights: Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 25 April from 20:00 BST and later on demand.

Wales prop Rob Evans will return for Scarlets after four months out because of concussion for the Pro14 Rainbow Cup opener against Dragons.

Evans packs down alongside captain Ryan Elias, who leads the side in the absence of fellow hooker Ken Owens.

Dragons flanker Taine Basham make his first appearance since early January after suffering a fractured forearm.

Hooker Taylor Davies, on loan from Scarlets, plays against his parent club.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan has made seven changes from the team that lost to Northampton in the Challenge Cup.

"We're looking forward to getting started in the cup," said Ryan.

"It's a competition that will give us the opportunity to get seven or eight of our youngsters really good competitive experiences over the coming months.

"However, we also don't want to lose the momentum we've gained from recent games in the league and Europe.

"We've selected accordingly and still have a big focus around our senior players while giving some youngsters a chance to impress too."

Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney has made 13 personnel changes from the team hammered 57-14 by Sale in the Champions Cup last-16 tie.

Lock Jake Ball and Johnny McNicholl retain starting spots, while British and Irish Lions centre Jonathan Davies is named in the inside centre position he adopted in Wales' Six Nations winning campaign.

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Health reasons 'must come first'

Flanker Iestyn Rees will make his Scarlets debut, while Wales scrum-half Kieran Hardy returns as a replacement after last featuring against England in the Six Nations victory in Cardiff in February.

"We planned to utilise this competition to make sure our squad was in good health and give guys opportunity to play, that is a key part," said Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney.

"When you look at our group, we have had a lot of internationals away for a long time, it will be great to get them back in the shirt.

"Similarly, there are guys who need some rugby heading into next season so we have a few guys getting a bit more exposure so we can learn more about them."

The match will be the second Welsh derby in the new tournament with Ospreys hosting Cardiff Blues in the first on Saturday.

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Jonah Holmes, Jared Rosser, Aneurin Owen, Rio Dyer; Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (capt); Greg Bateman, Taylor Davies, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter, Joe Maksymiw, Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Jarvis, Matthew Screech, Dan Baker, Dan Babos, Evan Lloyd, Jack Dixon.

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl; Tom Rogers, Tyler Morgan, Jonathan Davies, Steff Evans; Sam Costelow, Dane Blacker; Rob Evans, Ryan Elias (capt), Alex Jeffries, Jake Ball, Morgan Jones, Blade Thomson, Iestyn Rees, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Dafydd Hughes, Steff Thomas, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Carwyn Tuipulotu, Kieran Hardy, Angus O'Brien, Steff Hughes.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Nigel Owens, Gareth Newman (both WRU)

TMO: Dan Jones (WRU)