Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe will make her first Test start against Italy

Women's Six Nations third-place play-off: Ireland v Italy Venue: Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:00 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

Ireland coach Adam Griggs has made three changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's Women's Six Nations third place play-off game against Italy in Dublin.

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood and Brittany Hogan are all in line for their first Test starts.

Flanker Grace Moore could make her Ireland debut off the bench.

The match has been switched from Parma to Donnybrook because of quarantine issues.

Pool A teams England, Italy and Scotland were to be given home advantage on Finals' weekend of this year's condensed three-game format.

However the Irish government requires athletes returning to Ireland from international events to adhere to the 'equivalent' of 10 days of hotel quarantining.

Murphy Crowe, who came off the bench to make her debut against Italy last weekend, is promoted to the right wing.

Flood comes in at fly-half for her third cap and first start having impressed off the bench in the games against Wales and France. The Ireland Sevens international partners Kathryn Dane in the half-back department.

Open-side flanker Hogan's inclusion in the back row is the only change Griggs has made to his pack.

'Valuable lessons learned' in defeat by France

Ireland began their campaign with a comprehensive 45-0 win over Wales but went down heavily 56-15 to France last weekend.

Italy lost 67-3 to England, before defeating Scotland 41-20.

The Irish could meet Italy again later this year in a World Cup qualifier, giving Griggs' side added incentive to deliver a strong performance at the weekend.

"This week our focus has been on us and the quality of performance we know we can deliver," said head coach Griggs.

"We learned some valuable lessons last weekend and we now have the opportunity to rectify some of the areas that we need to show more accuracy, and we want to finish this competition strongly which we are extremely excited about."

Italy coach Andrea Di Giandomenico has named an unchanged match-day 23.

Ireland: E Considine; A-Leigh Murphy Crowe, E Higgins, S Naoupu, B Parsons; S Flood, K Dane; L Peat, C Moloney, L Djougang; A McDermott, N Fryday; D Wall, B Hogan, C Griffin.

Replacements: N Jones, L Feely, L Lyons, G Moore, H O'Connor, E Lane, H Tyrrell, E Breen.

Italy: V Ostuni Minuzzi; M Furlan, M Sillari, B Rigoni, M Magatti; V Madia, S Barratin; E Skofca, M Bettoni, L Gai; V Fedrighi, G Duca; I Arrighetti, F Sgorbini, E Giordano.

Replacements: L Cammarano, G Maris, M Merlo, S Tounesi, I Locatelli, B Veronese, S Stefan, A Muzzo.