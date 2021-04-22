Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Vladimir Podrezov featured as a replacement against both Ireland and Scotland at the 2019 World Cup

London Irish have signed Russia prop Vladimir Podrezov on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Podrezov, 27, who has been capped 34 times by his country, has been training with the Exiles in recent weeks.

Two of those international appearances came at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I am really looking forward to," he said. "I'm excited about helping the team out between now and the end of the season."

Podrezov could be in contention to feature in Saturday's Premiership London derby against Harlequins at Brentford Community Stadium.