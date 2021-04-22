Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Henderson missed the Challenge Cup wins over Harlequins and Northampton

Pro14 Rainbow Cup: Ulster v Connacht Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 23 April Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Foyle DAB and the BBC Sport website from 20:00 BST; Match report on BBC Sport website

Iain Henderson will return from injury to captain Ulster in their Pro14 Rainbow Cup opener against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium on Friday.

The second row will be making his first appearance since suffering a shoulder knock in Ireland's Six Nations win over England in Dublin last month.

Jacob Stockdale makes a positional switch from the wing to full-back.

Will Addison is set to make his return after a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he is named among the replacements.

Addison has been out for several months with a long-term back injury.

Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy are selected on the wings, with James Hume and Stewart Moore continuing their partnership in midfield.

Billy Burns and John Cooney form the half-back partnership, while props Andrew Warwick and Tom O'Toole are named in the front row, along with Ireland hooker Rob Herring.

Kieran Treadwell joins Henderson in the second row and Matty Rea, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney are included in the back row.

The return of Henderson will come as a boost to Ulster coach Dan McFarland after his skipper was forced to sit out the European Challenge Cup wins over Harlequins and Northampton.

Connacht have made three changes to their starting side from that which lost to Leicester Tigers in the Challenge Cup.

Caolin Blade comes in at scrum-half, with Ben O'Donnell named on the wing and Jordan Duggan starting at loose-head prop.

It was announced on Thursday that the Rainbow Cup would be split into two tournaments after South African sides were denied travel to Europe for the competition.

The new set-up was meant to feature the existing 12 Pro14 clubs in addition to the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions.

It was designed to act as a precursor to the permanent involvement of the South African sides from 2021-22.

Instead, due to Covid-19, two separate tournaments will be held, one in Europe and the other in South Africa.

The first three rounds of the Rainbow Cup will continue as scheduled for teams from Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy.

The four Irish provinces are playing each other over these opening weekends, as are the quartet of Welsh regions, while Scottish and Italian sides compete against each other.

Ulster won 32-19 at the Sportsground in Galway when the teams met in the Pro14 on 27 December.

Ulster: Stockdale; Baloucoune, Hume, Moore, McIlroy, Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole, Treadwell, Henderson (capt); Matty Rea, Reidy, Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O'Sullivan, Ross Kane, Alan O'Connor, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Michael Lowry, Will Addison.

Connacht: Porch; O'Donnell, O'Brien, Daly, Healy; Carty, Blade; Duggan, Heffernan, Bealham; Dillane, Thornbury; Masterson, Oliver, Boyle

Replacements: Delahunt, Burke, Robertson-McCoy, Murray, Papali'i, Marmion, Fitzgerald, Sullivan.