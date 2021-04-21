Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Women's Six Nations - Scotland v Wales Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Scotland channel & online on the BBC Sport website and app.

Scotland head coach Bryan Easson has named three changes for his side's must-win Women's Six Nations match against Wales on Saturday.

The Scots need to beat the Welsh at Scotstoun to avoid finishing in last place after defeat to Italy.

Loosehead prop Christine Belisle, Jenny Maxwell at scrum-half and outside centre Hannah Smith come in for the tie that will be shown live on the BBC.

Vice-captain Lisa Thomson moves back to inside centre.

"We've made a few personnel and positional changes that I believe will allow us to put the best team available on the pitch this weekend," said the Scotland head coach.

"We were disappointed in our defence against Italy last weekend but we have worked really hard during our training sessions to rectify this and we believe we have a good system in place ahead of the game.

"Wales will be a very physical and motivated opponent but we know what to expect and we have prepared accordingly."

In the front-row, hooker Lana Skeldon packs down alongside Belisle and Megan Kennedy.

An unchanged second-row sees Emma Wassell and Louise McMillan continue their partnership, while Evie Gallagher, Rachel McLachlan and Siobhan Cattigan are all once again named in the back-row.

Captain Helen Nelson moves back to fly-half to form a half-back partnership with Maxwell, while Thomson is partnered by Smith in midfield.

A settled back-three sees Chloe Rollie continue at full-back, with Megan Gaffney and Liz Musgrove again lining up on the wing.

Scotland: Rollie, Musgrove, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney; Nelson, Maxwell; Belisle, Skeldon, Kennedy, Wassell, McMillan, Gallagher, McLachlan, Cattigan.

Replacements: Rettie, Bartlett, Cockburn, Howat, McDonald, Law, Wills, Shankland