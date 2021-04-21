Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jake Kerr has found his chances limited at Leicester

Leicester's Scotland hooker Jake Kerr has left the Premiership club.

The 24-year-old, who joined in the summer of 2017, played 46 times for Tigers and won his sole Scotland cap against Italy in 2019's Six Nations.

Kerr has only made two brief substitute appearances for Leicester this season.

"Jake progressed from National League player to international front-rower while at the club and has given a great deal to Tigers," head coach Steve Borthwick said.

"These decisions are not made lightly and we are fortunate to have strength in depth at hooker in our senior squad, including promising youngsters in the position, who have allowed us to come to this agreement in allowing Jake the early release," Borthwick added to the club website.