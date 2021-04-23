Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Bath's Tom Dunn made his England debut in October and has three caps

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 25 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Strugglers Wasps name an unchanged side from their heavy Premiership defeat at Exeter last time out.

Flanker Thomas Young makes his 100th league appearance for the club while Tom Willis, Will Porter and Charlie Atkinson all return to the bench.

Bath hooker Tom Dunn comes in for his 150th club appearance after a three-week ban for striking with the elbow.

Will Chudley, Orlando Bailey, Juan Schoeman and Miles Reid are the other changes from their win over Leicester.

Lee Blackett's Wasps have won just two of their past 10 Premiership games and have not tasted victory at home since 2 January.

Mid-table Bath, meanwhile, are nine points above their hosts and have won three of their past four away league matches.

Wasps: Miller; Odogwu, Fekitoa, Le Bourgeois, Bassett; Umaga, Robson; West, Taylor, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Rowlands, Morris, Young, Shields

Replacements: Oghre, Harris, Toomaga-Allen, Douglas, Willis, Porter, Atkinson, Kibirige

Bath: Watson; Cokanasiga, Joseph, Redpath, Muir; Bailey, Chudley; Schoeman, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, Ewels (capt), Reid, Underhill, Mercer

Replacements: Du Toit, Obano, Thomas, Stooke, Bayliss, Spencer, Clark, Gray

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).