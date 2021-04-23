Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Sale claimed a 20-13 win over Worcester when the two sets met in January

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Worcester Warriors welcome back openside flanker Sam Lewis (shoulder) for the first time since February.

Teenage fly-half Fin Smith is in line for his first home start and wing Tom Howe (hip) returns to the XV.

Sale Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson has made nine changes to the team that started the win over Gloucester, including changing the whole front row.

Rob du Preez misses out after being sent off in that game.

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Howe, Lawrence, Venter, Hearle; Smith, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Miller, Thomas, Palframan, Clegg, Dodd, Kvesic, Simpson, Doel.

Sale Sharks: Hammersley; McGuigan, S James, Doherty, Reed; MacGinty, Cliff; Rodd, Langdon, John, Wiese, JP Du Preez, Neild, T Curry, D Du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Morozov, Oosthuizen, Phillips, JL Du Preez, Quirke, Wilkinson, L. James.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).