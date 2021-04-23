Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints (Sat)
|Gallagher Premiership
|Venue: Mattioli Woods Welford Road Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website
Leicester welcome Nemani Nadolo, Kobus van Wyk, Hanro Liebenberg and Cyle Brink back to their squad for Saturday's East Midlands derby.
While Nadolo and Brink are named on the bench after injury, South Africans Van Wyk and Liebenberg are fit to start.
Northampton make six changes as prop Alex Waller returns to the side.
Ollie Sleightholme has scored nine times in his last six appearances and continues on the wing for Chris Boyd's play-off chasers.
Saints have lost just once away in all competitions in 2021, though Leicester are on their best run at home since 2016 - winning their past six.
Steve Borthwick's hosts will start the game eight points behind their rivals.
Leicester: Steward; Van Wyk, Scott, Kelly, Murimurivalu; Ford, B Youngs; Genge, T Youngs (capt), Cole, Wells, Green, Liebenberg, Wallace, Wiese
Replacements: Clare, De Bruin, Heyes, Lavanini, Brink, Van Poortvliet, Henry, Nadolo
Northampton: Furbank; Proctor, Hutchinson, Francis, Sleightholme; Biggar, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Moon, Wood, Ludlam (co-capt), Harrison
Replacements: Haywood, Auterac, Hill, Coles, Adendorff, James, Tuala, Freeman
Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).
