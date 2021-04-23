Premiership: London Irish v Harlequins (Sat)
|Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Saturday, 24 April Kick-off: 12:30 BST
London Irish make six changes from their 44-26 defeat at Northampton, as captain Matt Rogerson returns.
Facundo Gigena, Agustin Creevy and Ollie Hoskins form a new front row, while lock George Nott and centre Curtis Rona also come into the XV.
Harlequins are unchanged from their victory over Worcester, with scrum-half Danny Care set to make his 300th appearance for the club.
Meanwhile, full-back Mike Brown will play his 350th game for Quins.
Former England Sevens player Will Edwards could make his Premiership debut for the south-west London side from the bench.
Harlequins head into round 17 of the Premiership campaign fourth in the table, two places and nine points above the Exiles.
London Irish: Parton; Loader, Rona, Stokes, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Phipps; Gigena, Creevy, Hoskins, Nott, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue.
Replacements: Cornish, Elrington, Chawatama, Munga, Donnell, Englefield, Atkins, Homer.
Harlequins: Brown; Green, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Marler, Baldwin, Louw, Symons, Lamb, Lawday, Evans, Dombrandt (capt).
Replacements: Gray, Els, Collier, Lewies, Kenningham, Landajo, Edwards, Northmore.
Referee: Matthew Carley (RFU).
