Charles Piutau and Jack Nowell return to either side for the West Country derby

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 23 April Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol welcome back captain Steven Luatua and influential full-back Charles Piutau for their top-of-the-table clash with champions Exeter.

Former All Black Piutau makes his first start since the Champions Cup loss at Bordeaux and is one of seven changes.

Exeter's England winger Jack Nowell starts for the first time since the Premiership final win in October.

Nowell has recovered from toe surgery and a hamstring injury as he aims to make a late bid for the Lions squad.

Exeter boss Rob Baxter makes four changes in total - prominent flanker Dave Ewers is injured so Sam Skinner moves to the back row and his Scotland teammate Jonny Gray is recalled at lock.

Props Ben Moon and Thomas Francis get the nod either side of England's Luke Cowan-Dickie while Facundo Cordero misses out due to Nowell's return.

Luatua returns for Bristol after a month out with a knee injury he suffered against Harlequins as centre Sam Bedlow is brought in.

England prop Kyle Sinckler returns to the front row alongside Bryan Byrne while Dave Attwood comes in at lock and Dan Thomas joins the back row.

Champions Exeter, who are 12 points behind Bristol, know a win is needed if they are to have a realistic chance of topping the final table for a fourth successive season.

Defeat for Rob Baxter's European champions could see them drop to fourth place if Sale and Harlequins can get bonus-point wins at Worcester and London Irish respectively on Saturday.

European Challenge Cup winner Bristol beat the Chiefs at Sandy Park for the second successive season in January, with a 21-7 victory taking them to the summit of the Premiership.

The win was just a second for Bristol at Sandy Park since they were beaten by Exeter for the 2010 Championship title which saw the Chiefs gain promotion to the Premiership for the first time.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"They're European champions, Premiership champions, they are the team

"Rob's done a tremendous job with Ali Hepher, the two of them have worked really well together and we were so pleased for them last year in what they achieved.

"Our full attention is trying to get to the top of the Premiership mountain and these guys are the guys who have consistently been there for the last few years.

"We've always had big, big games. In my time here every game's been one score, we got out to two scores down there last time, but I'm expecting much of the same again, a really good battle right to the wire."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"If you look at the home game here that Bristol won, it was level at half time, the game never really got away from us despite us being a little bit flat.

"So I would think really the reality for us is to make sure we have bags of energy, bags of emotion in the game, we really look forward to playing and an understanding that the conditions are improving all the time.

"This is the season that we're used to. We've won Premierships and finished top of the table or second in the table for quite a few years now in this kind of a format where you start to play more and more in improving conditions, faster pitches with more rugby being played.

"This is what should suit us, so let's really look forward to the game getting quicker, faster, more action, more ball in play, more things going on. Let's really look to thrive on that."

Bristol: Piutau; Adeolokun, O'Conor, Bedlow, Morahan; Malins, Uren; Y Thomas, Byrne, Sinckler, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Heenan.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Afoa, Joyce, Harding, Kessell, Lloyd, Leiua.

Exeter: Hogg; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds (capt), Maunder, Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Gray, Hill, S Skinner, Vermeulen, S Simmonds

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Williams, Lonsdale, Capstick, Townsend, H Skinner, Whitten

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).