Does England's Six Nations review add up?

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments72

Eddie Jones
Jones claimed in 2016 that an international coach has a shelf-life of four years

England head coach Eddie Jones has been backed to lead the side through to the World Cup in France in 2023, after the Rugby Football Union conducted a review into the "sub-optimal" Six Nations campaign.

The review absolved Jones of any direct criticism but found "systemic challenges" and a number of "contributory factors" were behind England's worst campaign in 45 years.

But which of these are valid reasons, and which feel like excuses?

We take a look at the RFU's explanations for England's underwhelming campaign.

  • Coaching - the absence of Jason Ryles and Neil Craig were a significant loss in coaching expertise and team support....The initial unavailability of Matt Proudfoot and isolation of Eddie Jones also had an effect.

Chris Jones: Jones was no doubt dealt a tough hand in the build-up to the tournament when it came to his coaching team.

While Craig's role with the England team has never been specified, Ryles is highly-rated and made a big impact in his previous short-term assignments.

However it was Jones' choice to draft in 28-year-old Ed Robinson from Jersey Reds to replace Ryles on a temporary basis, rather than a top-flight coach with more experience.

Are relations with the Premiership clubs so disjointed that no coach could be seconded to England for a two-month spell?

Furthermore, Jones insisted in January his self-isolation had not disrupted preparation in any shape or form, claiming he only missed one day of camp. "Has it been disruptive? Not one iota," he said.

  • Player preparation and availability - several players did not have enough game time going into the Six Nations. Conversely a wider group were fatigued as a result of being the only country to have back-to-back seasons...In addition, a handful of notable players were unavailable.

Chris Jones: The match-sharpness of the Saracens players was flagged as a major issue in the build-up to the campaign, with most of them - Billy Vunipola aside - without a game in two months.

However, Mark McCall and Jones were said to be in constant dialogue to ensure the players hit the ground running in the Six Nations, with both coaches deciding against giving the players any game time in Saracens' January matches.

Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell
Maro Itoje and Owen Farrell were part of a Saracens contingent who played little, if any, club rugby between the Autumn Nations Cup and the Six Nations

The back-to-back Premiership seasons, including midweek matches in August and September, no doubt placed strain on some players, especially without a pre-season to recharge.

However the season structure was signed off by the RFU in collaboration with Premiership Rugby, while Covid cancellations in December and January meant many players were a lot fresher than expected.

As for the 'notable players unavailable', injuries are part and parcel of the game - England's pool of players is big enough and good enough to cope with the odd absentee - while Kyle Sinckler's unavailability for the Scotland opener was self-inflicted.

  • Breakdown indiscipline - improvements required including lower body strength and appropriate skill modifications.

Chris Jones: This is a fascinating explanation for England's travails at the breakdown and their high penalty count.

But is it an admission the players are not coached properly, whether at club or international level?

Either way, for the most experienced England team of all time to be technically and physically deficient appears strange, if not concerning.

  • Covid - the necessary stringent protocols, in some cases greater than other unions, had a significant impact on coaching and support staff as well as the playing squad cohesion.

Chris Jones: With Covid cases rising at the turn of the year, England's Six Nations bubble protocols were significantly tighter compared to the Autumn Nations Cup.

With no mingling in the hotel and all meetings taking place outside, players spoke out about the difficulty of the environment both during and after the Championship, and there is no doubt it had a detrimental impact on performance.

The saga with France and their virus outbreak served as a reality check and a justification for the RFU's stringent rules. However Jones repeatedly stressed the need for England to be adaptable, while the other home nations also had their own challenges to deal with.

  • Squad transition - the agreed protocols, which the RFU and Eddie were fully supportive of due to Covid challenges, meant fixed squads prevented players coming in and out during the campaign as they would normally.

Chris Jones: While Jones was restricted to a 28-man squad, rather than the usual 32 or 33 or more, he still chose to select what he calls 'project' players like Paolo Odogwu or Harry Randall, rather than an individual more ready for Test rugby.

George Martin
Nineteen-year-old George Martin made his Test debut against Ireland after only a handful of Premiership appearances for Leicester

Furthermore, his shadow squad was littered with youth, meaning a rookie like teenage flanker George Martin was drafted into matchday squads rather than any number of experienced flankers operating in the Premiership.

Yes, there was little movement in and out, which prevented the selection of high-quality players like Sam Underhill or Joe Launchbury towards the end of the campaign. But Jones was still able to draft Sinckler in after the Scotland game, and was able to keep Mako Vunipola in camp as he made his comeback from injury.

Surely he would rather a squad that stayed together throughout the campaign, rather than have a chunk of players constantly returning to play club rugby in fallow weeks, as was the case for Scotland and Wales?

What happens next?

Among the recommendations, the RFU are seeking "greater alignment" between the England team and the clubs in a bid to find "common ground and goals for the English game moving forward".

Tension between club and country then; it was ever thus.

In 2015, before taking the job, Jones raised the issue of England players being torn between their clubs and country, and six years on this review suggests little has changed.

Part of the "greater alignment" will look to address the "increasing speed of the game", an inference that the Premiership is not preparing England players properly for international rugby.

Yet it was Jones who insisted in the autumn the international game was based on defence and kicking, hence England's conservative tactics at the end of 2020.

If you were a club director of rugby, you would be forgiven for being a bit confused about what the Twickenham hierarchy were after.

Another recommendation of note will see "external rugby experts" - hitherto anonymous - working with Jones after each campaign. Is this an indication he isn't being challenged enough, or is he not being given enough support by the RFU?

Or is it both?

This is just one of the imponderables from a review that will leave England fans with as many questions as answers.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by Balearics , today at 13:05

    If Eddie had been a Premiership Club coach - he now would have been sacked - simple

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 13:03

    Quite simply - wrong selections. No one was knackered, some were not match fit and should not have been selected and good players were ignored in their positions. An excuse report that has cost the RFU, actually those of us that pay to watch the game in which ever format, money.

  • Comment posted by ThreeCliffsGold, today at 13:03

    No need for protracted reviews, try these 3 simple steps;
    Pick the form players in the prem
    Install tight laws discipline
    Stop kicking the ball away

    • Reply posted by norbig, today at 13:06

      norbig replied:
      Bang on the money.

  • Comment posted by anglophile, today at 13:01

    England played like guys who were fed up with the world. Unhappy bunch of guys in solitary confinement for much of the time, who wouldn’t be unhappy. The who setup and preparation sucked and the RFU and coaches need to step up and take responsibility

  • Comment posted by EwanMacRae, today at 12:59

    England played well at times this year & suffered narrow losses & some poor ref calls and perhaps bad luck. There is no point to the 6 nations if all teams are not competitive . Any of the top 5 could have been champions. England's campaign was not a disaster. Style / tactics a review? - but England wouldn't want walkovers in any match. Scotland Twickers win -good for rugby and 6N

  • Comment posted by HenryBukowski, today at 12:54

    Jones and England are always held back by loyalty to a small number of players who can play poorly and still get picked. Ben Youngs can be great, but also has rather frequent shockers which you can't afford from your 9. Ford is a talent but there are many other talents at 10 not given a chance.
    Ford, Youngs Vunipola - none of them should be undroppable.
    This stubborn loyality will keep costing us

  • Comment posted by SimpleSimon, today at 12:51

    The obsession with Ford and Farrell has become destructive. There are better fly-halves than Ford - Marcus Smith orJoe Simmonds - and Farrell looks laboured at fly-half and does not offer much at 12 (neither incisive attack nor a "Tuilagi bulldozer", and a borderline yellow-card defence). Time for a change - Smith please - and if it goes wrong we can always reconsider the current incumbents.

    • Reply posted by RB46, today at 13:03

      RB46 replied:
      Agree with Ford & Farrell issue. Also Ben Youngs. Randall & Simmonds (Smith?) & 9 & 10. Farrell (is an issue) Billy dropped for Simmonds with Dombrandt on the bench. Hill not the answer in 2nd row. Need to get the players integrated in the squad sooner rather than later.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 12:50

    We have many of the best individual players in the world. We can stand a few injured /missing provided that the coach is doing his job well- sending out
    the right players with a clear set of tactics ; briefing them on rules & how currently applied, and in a frame of mind to give of their best. Jones does none of these things well now. He should not be coach. So the "review" is a whitewash.

  • Comment posted by richard j d, today at 12:47

    Eddie's no. 1 priority is commitment to the cause which is admirable but not to the exclusion of everything else - it means no chance at all for mavericks like Cipriani

    • Reply posted by Chris, today at 12:54

      Chris replied:
      All the better for Bath RFC. Looking forward to his arrival

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 12:46

    Apart from choosing the wrong captain (and therefore wrong 10 or centre depending on where he plays), media gaffes which usually gives the opposition their team talk for them, utterly misguided team selection, poor discipline, no plan B and an altogether insular way of looking at things I’d say Eddie has got everything else right.

    Once I remember any of them I’ll post again.

    Shambolic review.

    • Reply posted by quins17, today at 12:57

      quins17 replied:
      And also demeaning players not in the squad by stating there is no upcoming talent therefore he has limited choice!

  • Comment posted by dirtyflanker, today at 12:46

    I'm more interested in who the new look squad will be. Only then can we see if this was a good open and honest debrief. The squad must be developed. Eddie himself stated that this squad was finished. I look forward with optimism.........

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 12:44

    It's funny that when England won 2 tournaments last year others were pointing out the unusual times we were living in had adverse effects on their teams....

    All this seems to be an overreaction exasperated by bias journalists such as Chris Jones.

    • Reply posted by dirtyflanker, today at 12:47

      dirtyflanker replied:
      Great comment.

  • Comment posted by Phoenix44, today at 12:43

    Jones reached his limit at the WC. He has nothing more to add and is going off in strange directions with his claims about kicking, size & the rest. Rugby is a simple game, difficult to get right. Play at speed, be unpredictible, move the ball, use your brains, react & change when things don't work. Jones doesn't want any of that, he wants Playstation Rugby where he controls everything from above.

    • Reply posted by KIrkhillTerracer, today at 12:47

      KIrkhillTerracer replied:
      Agreed. This report is a total whitewash. Feeble excuses from a coach who is past his sell-by date. Who has just presided over the worst Six Nations performance that I can remember.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:42

    Just look at the players missing, Marler, Lawes, Launchbury, Underhill etc.

    We beat the best team in the tournament, lost to Wales for reasons, we are not allowed to mention, and on another day we would beat Scotland and Ireland 8 times out of 10.

    He should have used the 6Ns to blood new players, Dombrandt and Smith are the best platers in their positions, not just for England but the Lions

    • Reply posted by Give Me Strength, today at 12:47

      Give Me Strength replied:
      England have beaten Scotland only once in the last four encounters.....

  • Comment posted by BBC display gnome, today at 12:41

    Did the vilification of the Saracens contingent coupled with the club's expulsion from the Premiership and the constant attacks have a demoralising effect on the Sarries players who made up a significant proportion of the squad?

    Was England team spirit united?

    Poor results and the singling out of OF, BV and MI added further pressure during the tournament. Maybe they should have been rested?

  • Comment posted by YesItsMe, today at 12:41

    'Covid' = GLOBAL pandemic means this is just silly.
    'Some players weren't match fit' = Manager error picking them (favouritism).
    'Some players were fatigued' = Manager error picking them (favouritism).

    England has an abundance of players who many thought would get a chance and did not. The manager reverted to type as usual, and the review... "nothing to see here, move along"

  • Comment posted by beshocked, today at 12:39

    Both England and Saracens have one big problem, they treat one player as a deity. This focus on one player has been damaging to both club and country. Rugby ultimately is about the squad, it shouldn’t be about one individual yet one player still dominates both.

    Maitland was a Saracens player, he didn’t look undercooked vs England.

  • Comment posted by BB82, today at 12:38

    Where is his admission of not picking players in form vs reputation?!

    The idea that he still is overlooking a certain number 8 playing at Exeter (who happens to be the European player of the year) is bewildering.

    Especially when Billy V had such a dog of a tournament early on...

    • Reply posted by BBC display gnome, today at 12:44

      BBC display gnome replied:
      Alex Goode was the previous European Player of the Year .....

  • Comment posted by Rugbyman, today at 12:38

    Eng had a bad 6N but they’d won the autumn cup, the previous 6N and been world cup finalists, so I think EJ had enough credit left. There are plenty of very good players in eng but there are in other countries too. It’ll be a different scenario next time.

  • Comment posted by Peterjohn, today at 12:36

    Only three things wrong with Jones - over hyped, overpaid and over here

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured